Ninth Most Wanted Arrest

Another person on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on Saturday, February 1st. Since that time, nine of them of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Darrel Henry. He was wanted for a felony violation of Kansas Offender Registration Act.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The January list is online now. The January list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been expanded to a list of 48.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,218 criminals have been caught, and 413 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted