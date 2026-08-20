Nine Screen Theatre Planned Downtown

Salina will have theatres again, in the form of a nine cinema screen facility planned downtown.

B&B Theatres plans to expand its regional presence to Salina through a partnership with The Alley Entertainment Center and Salina 2020

According to B&B, the next-generation entertainment destination will add nine state-of-the-art cinema screens and Sterling’s, B&B’s signature restaurant and bar concept alongside The Alley’s bowling, arcade, and upgraded laser tag attractions,. The nine cinema screens will feature two Grand Screen auditoriums, ScreenX and 4DX premium formats.

The project will seek local and state economic development incentives intended to offset a portion of the project costs. If the incentives are approved, construction is anticipated to begin following planning and development approvals, with the new entertainment center targeted to open in 2028.

“Salina is a community perfectly poised to become an entertainment destination,” said Brock Bagby, President and CEO of B&B Theatres. “The Alley has quickly become a local institution, and we’re honored to partner with them and Salina 2020. Together, we have an opportunity to deliver a destination unlike anything else in the region, bringing movies, dining, attractions, and family entertainment together in one exciting venue.”

Guy Walker with Salina 2020 shared “We were thrilled to be approached by B&B Theatres for a location in downtown Salina. Having a state-of-the-art movie theatre operated by one of the best in the business is a huge win for Salina and downtown. Our goal is to help facilitate things that bring people and increase commerce downtown, hopefully helping to secure the future for everyone who has chosen to invest in the area. Although downtown has certainly seen success, we continue to hear from business owners that what they need is more traffic. A state-of-the-art movie theatre should give locals and visitors to Salina another reason to be downtown. The Bagby family has a reputation for treating their employees well and we’re honored to be working with them.”

Additional details regarding design, construction timelines, and future amenities will be shared as development progresses.

About B&B Theatres

Founded in 1924, B&B Theatres is the nation’s fifth-largest theatre circuit and largest family-owned theatre company. With locations across the United States, B&B is committed to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences through innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Now in its 102nd year of operation, the company continues to expand its footprint while investing in the future of cinema and location-based entertainment.