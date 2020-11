Nine Cougars Make AVCTL-I Football Teams

Pat Strathman November 30, 2020

Offense Quarterback – 1st Team Ben Schmidt Newton Sr. Quarterback – 2nd Team Avery Johnson Maize So. Colin Shields Maize South Sr. Quarterback – Honorable Mention Lem Wash Derby Sr. Myles Thompson Hutchinson Sr. Weston Fries Salina South So. Running Back – 1st Team Dylan Edwards Derby So. Josh Sanders Maize Sr. Running Back – 2nd Team Evan Cantu Maize South Jr. Brandt Cox Salina South Jr. Kenyon Forest Newton Jr. Wide Receiver – 1st Team Jake Johnson Maize South Sr. Peyton Maxwell Newton Sr. Wide Receiver – 2nd Team Reid Liston Derby Sr. Jacob Hanna Maize Sr. Colin Schreiber Salina South Sr. Wide Receiver – Honorable Mention Tate Rico Campus Sr. Byron Fitchpatrick Maize South Jr. Lineman – 1st Team Alex Key Derby Jr. Jon Fan Hutchinson Sr. Nate Harding Maize Sr. Beau Grant Maize South Sr. Aiden Kendall Newton Sr. Lineman – 2nd Team Barrett Roads Campus Jr. Jonas Vickers Derby Jr. Mason Seitz Hutchinson Jr. Logan Bolinger Maize South Sr. Shae Lefort Salina South Jr. Lineman – Honorable Mention Mason Miranda Maize Sr. Tight End – 1st Team Caleb Crumm Maize South Jr. Tight End – 2nd Team Drake Thatcher Derby Jr. Running Back/Wide Receiver – 1st Team Alec McCuan Hutchinson Sr. Offensive Player of the Year Josh Sanders Maize Sr. AVCTL Division 1 All League Football Teams Defense Interior Lineman – 1st Team David Waymire Hutchinson Sr. Peyton Wiechman Maize South Sr. Interior Lineman – 2nd Team Andon Carpenter Derby Jr. Caden Miranda Maize So. Kayson Dietz Salina South Jr. Defensive End – 1st Team Avonte Dixon Campus Sr. Cooper Schoonover Maize South Sr. Defensive End – 2nd Team Jaxson Guillroy Maize Sr. Davis Mick Newton Sr. Linebacker – 1st Team Coleson Syring Derby Sr. Jack Hawver Hutchinson Sr. Kendall Norrod Maize Sr. Dehann Nelson Newton Sr. Linebacker – 2nd Team Jack Hileman Derby Sr. Kyle Haas Maize Sr. Brandon Bowles Maize South Sr. Luke Simpson Salina South So. Linebacker – Honorable Mention Jackson Bradley Campus Sr. Luke Stewart Derby Sr. Emilio Martinez Hutchinson Sr. Harper Kennedy Maize South Sr. Nick Antonowich Newton Sr. Carter Kirby Salina South Sr. Defensive Back – 1st Team Tanner Knox Derby Sr. Kinser Newquist Hutchinson Jr. Scott Adams Maize Sr. Britton Forsythe Maize South Jr. AJ Johnson Salina South Sr. Defensive Back – 2nd Team Christian Sicard Campus So. Corey Akins Derby Jr. Jonah Remsberg Newton Jr. Owen Bulleigh Salina South Sr. Defensive Back – Honorable Mention Cayden Hughbanks Maize Sr. Defensive Player of the Year Jack Hawver Hutchinson Sr. AVCTL Division 1 All League Football Special Teams Punter – 1st Team Landon Eskridge Maize South Sr. Punter – 2nd team Kyle Grill Maize Jr. Kicker – 1st Team Cole Segraves Maize Jr. Kicker – 2nd Team Sam Parks Maize South Fr. Collin Hershberger Newton So. Special Teams Player – 1st Team Josh Sanders Maize Sr. Coach of the Year Mike Vernon Hutchinson

