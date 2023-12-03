Nine Big 12 Teams Headed to Bowl Games with Texas in CFP Semifinal

A Big 12-record-tying nine football teams have advanced to the postseason, highlighted by Texas’ selection to the CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl. UCF, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and West Virginia also qualified for bowls as the Conference matched its record of selections from 2012.



The Longhorns finished third in the final CFP rankings after winning the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship and will make the Conference’s sixth appearance and second consecutive in the CFP Semifinals. UT, in its first CFP playoff, will face No. 2 Washington on New Year’s Day in New Orleans. The winner will advance to the CFP National Championship on January 8 in Houston against the victor of the semifinal between No. 1 Michigan and No. 4 Alabama.



The Big 12 has two other ranked matchups as No. 12 Oklahoma plays No. 14 Arizona in the Valero Alamo Bowl while No. 25 K-State squares off against No. 18 NC State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. No. 20 Oklahoma State also finished in the CFP final rankings and will meet Texas A&M in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.



Texas Tech begins the Big 12’s bowl season against Cal in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl followed by UCF against George Tech in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. Kansas and UNLV will meet in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl while West Virginia contests North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The Autozone Liberty Bowl will feature Iowa State versus Memphis.



The Big 12 has at least eight bowl teams for the second time since 2017 and the 13th season in Conference history. Follow Big 12 social media platforms for coverage throughout bowl season.



2023-24 Big 12 Bowl Schedule

Saturday, December 16

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, Shreveport, Louisiana

Texas Tech vs. Cal (ESPN), 8:15 p.m. CT



Friday, December 22

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa, Florida

UCF vs. Georgia Tech (ESPN), 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET



Tuesday, December 26

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Phoenix, Arizona

Kansas vs. UNLV (ESPN), 8:00 p.m. CT



Wednesday, December 27

Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Charlotte, N.C.

West Virginia vs. North Carolina (ESPN), 4:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. ET



TaxAct Texas Bowl, Houston, Texas

No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (ESPN), 8:00 p.m. CT



Thursday, December 28

Pop-Tarts Bowl, Orlando, Florida

No. 25 Kansas State vs. No. 18 NC State (ESPN), 4:45 p.m. CT



Valero Alamo Bowl, San Antonio, Texas

No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona (ESPN), 8:15 p.m. CT



Friday, December 29

AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Memphis, Tennessee

Iowa State vs. Memphis (ESPN), 2:30 p.m.



Monday, January 1

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl, New Orleans

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington (ESPN), 7:45 p.m. CT