Nine Area Basketball Players Receive KBCA All-State Honors

Central Kansas basketball was well represented on the 2020 Kansas Basketball Coaches Association All-State teams.

Nine basketball standouts collected all-state honors from the KBCA. Two individuals hail from Saline County.

Salina Central sophomore Aubrie Kierscht highlights the Salina group, earning a spot on the Class 5A All-State second team. Kierscht led the Mustangs in scoring, averaging 17.2 points per game. She also paced Central with 62 threes.

Tate Herrenbruck from Sacred Heart was the other all-state pick. The senior averaged 25 points in 12 games before tearing an ACL, ending his campaign. Still, Herrenbruck was a Class 2A All-State honorable mention selection.

Others receiving all-state honors:

Hannah Reidy, Rural Vista, SR – Class 1A Third Team

Tia Moddelmog, Canton-Galva, SR, – Class 1A Honorable Mention

McKenna Kirkpatrick, Chapman, JR – Class 4A Second Team

Ashlynn Bledsoe, Chapman, SR – Class 4A Honorable Mention

Grace Pyle, McPherson, JR – Class 5A First Team

Kassidy Beam, McPherson, JR – Class 5A Honorable Mention

Travis Beetch, Abilene, SR – Class 4A Honorable Mention