Night with the Yotes Tops $155K

It was a record setting night at one of the biggest fund raising events of the year at Kansas Wesleyan University.

According to the school, Night with the Yotes has been important for KWU since its inception, but it reached new heights this past Friday when the 12th annual event was held in Mabee Arena. It was the first time the event had been held on campus and it likely will not be the last, after more than $155,000 was raised for operations and student scholarships.

The amount shattered the previous record for money raised through the event.

“This successful night will better the entirety of Kansas Wesleyan,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “From the student experience to scholarships and university operations, the generosity of our supporters will create new opportunities for growth across our entire campus. That tremendous giving spirit fostered a great night that built new relationships in the Coyote family, nurtured old KWU friends and did it all in a beautifully laid-out, on-campus facility.”

More than 60 sponsors, both individuals and businesses, from across the region helped support the event, as funds were raised for athletics, fine and performing arts, and DECA.

“Night with the Yotes is always a great event, but this year’s surpassed all expectations,” said Oliver. “It was a team effort and a complete university function, but even with our tremendous staff working together, success would not have been possible without our supporters. Thank you to everyone who participated and made the evening a tremendous success!”