Night With the Yotes Tickets Available

Todd PittengerJanuary 4, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for Kansas Wesleyan’s annual Night with the Yotes event.

According to KWU, Night with the Yotes will be held Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in Mabee Arena.

This year marks the 12th year of Night with the Yotes, which, in recent years, has come to be synonymous with numerous KWU activities. This year will be no exception. Proceeds from the event will benefit not only athletics but KWU’s Fine Arts, Debate and Forensics, and DECA programs as well.

“We’re excited to bring Night with the Yotes to campus,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “The evening is a showcase for so much that’s great about KWU, whether it’s success in competition, in the classroom or on the stage. With the advances we’re making on campus, we are thrilled to include our tremendous facilities in that showcase.”

Each year over 500 people attend Night With the Yotes, and the event typically generates over $100,000 for the school.

For more information regarding Night with the Yotes 2023, please call 785-833-4512 or visit https://one.bidpal.net/nwty2023/welcome.

