Night with the Yotes takes a pause until February 2022

KWU Athletics ReleaseAugust 13, 2021

It’s not the news that Kansas Wesleyan Athletics wanted to deliver.

After consulting with the Kansas Wesleyan COVID-19 Task Force, university athletics officials have postponed the 11th Annual Night with the Yotes fundraiser until February 18, 2022.

“It’s not the news we wanted to deliver,” said Director of Athletics Steve Wilson. “But with the uptick in cases of COVID and based on the guidance of our task force, I believe this is the right thing to do to provide supporters of KWU an environment everyone feels safe in.”

KWU officials are in the process of contacting those who had already purchased tickets and donated items about the change in date.

The event will still be held at The Temple in historic downtown Salina with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m., followed by the dinner program at 7 p.m.

Individual tickets to the event are $50 and a VIP Table of Eight (includes preferred seat location and logo recognition at event) is $600. Tickets can be purchased online at www.kwucoyotes.com/nightwiththeyotes.

Tickets will be limited to 450 guests for the event, with the goal of providing an outstanding experience for those attending.

