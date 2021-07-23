Night with the Yotes returns September 10 at The Temple

PURCHASE TICKETS: https://kwu.ejoinme. org/nwty

Night with the Yotes is back for 2021 with the 11th Annual event to be held in-person on September 10 at The Temple in historic downtown Salina. The event kicks off an exciting weekend of events for Kansas Wesleyan athletics.

Doors to the event open at 5:30 p.m. with the silent auction, games and social time, followed by the dinner program at 7 p.m., with the live auction to follow.

Individual tickets to the event are $50 and a VIP Table of Eight (includes preferred seat location and logo recognition at event) is $600. Tickets can be purchased online at www.kwucoyotes.com/ nightwiththeyotes.

Tickets will be limited to 450 guests for the event, with the goal of providing an outstanding experience for those attending.

“I am eagerly looking forward to being in person with our friends for Night with the Yotes in 2021,” director of athletics Steve Wilson said. “The incredible generosity of Coyote supporters shined, last year, in an online environment. To be back in person, this year, is a thrill, and to do it in such an iconic building in the revitalized Downtown Salina is icing on the cake. Night with the Yotes will be an incredible event, once again.”

Night with the Yotes serves as a key fundraising event for KWU Athletics. The funds raised help offset off-budget expenses such as equipment purchases, facility enhancements and providing for an outstanding experience for Coyote student-athletes.

Kansas Wesleyan is still seeking items to include in this year’s auction events. If you have a unique item that you would like to donate to the Night with the Yotes auction, please let us know. Contact Tiffany Daniels ([email protected] or 785.833.4414) to find out how to help.

For reservation information, contact Meagan Contreras, Office Manager, 785.833.4400 or [email protected], and for donations and sponsorships, contact Tiffany Daniels in the Athletics Department at 785.833.4414 or [email protected].