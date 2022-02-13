Salina, KS

“Night With the Yotes” is Friday

Todd PittengerFebruary 13, 2022

A popular fundraising event is back for a Salina college.

The re-scheduled 11th Annual Night with the Yotes fundraiser is back. One of the largest fundraising events of the year for Kansas Wesleyan University is scheduled for this coming Friday, February 18th.

This year’s event, which includes a dinner and auction, will be held at The Temple in historic downtown Salina with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m., followed by the dinner program at 7 p.m.

Night with the Yotes helps raise key funds, not only for athletics, but for music and fine arts as well. The funds raised help offset various expenses such as equipment purchases, facility enhancements and providing for an outstanding experience for many Coyotes.

Kansas Wesleyan is still seeking items to include in this year’s auction events. If you have a unique item that you would like to donate to the Night with the Yotes auction, please let them know.

For reservation information, donations and sponsorships, contact Steve Wilson in the Athletics Department at 785.833.4410 or [email protected]

_ _ _

List of Live Auction Items 

KWU Photo

