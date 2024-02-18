Night With the Yotes is Friday

Kansas Wesleyan University’s annual “Night with the Yotes” event is this week. The event, which is one of the largest fund raising event of the year for the school, is this Friday.

According to KWU, the 13th annual event will feature a homestyle dinner, open bar, unique and exciting auction items, games and more, all supporting the theme of Coyotes and Cowboys.

There will be both a live and silent auction. The live auction will feature a 26-item slate that includes five trips, including opportunities to join KWU programs in Hawaii (men’s basketball) and Georgia (women’s flag football). A Kansas City Symphony package is sure to wow music lovers, and there’s plenty of Kansas City Chiefs gear as well. You could take home autographed items from Head Coach Andy Reid, running back Isiah Pacheco, and yes, tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes!

Western attire is welcome. Regionally popular band The Blades will perform during part of the evening’s festivities.

The evening is a fundraiser for all of Kansas Wesleyan’s co-curricular activities, including athletics, fine and performing arts, and DECA.

“Night with the Yotes”, is set for Friday, Feb. 23rd, inside the Student Activities Center’s Mabee Arena on campus.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more information, contact Michelle Dolan at 785-833-4338 or [email protected]. To make a contribution or purchase tickets, go to one.bidpal.net/nwty2024. Gifts to KWU are tax-deductible.