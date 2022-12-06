Night Ranger Coming to Salina

Rockers Night Ranger are coming to Salina.

The band that has sold over 17 million albums worldwide, performed across more than 4000 stages, and captivated a radio audience that exceeds 1 billion is coming to the Stiefel theatre in the new year.

According to the venue, Night Ranger have earned widespread recognition that includes both multi-platinum and gold album status all while leaving their indelible mark on the music industry with a long list of best-selling albums which include:

Dawn Patrol

Midnight Madness

7 Wishes

Big Life

Man In Motion

Night Ranger’s popularity is fueled by an impressive number of instantly recognizable hit singles and signature album tracks, including legendary titles such as “Sister Christian”, “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me”, “When You Close Your Eyes”, the anthemic “(You Can Still) Rock In America”, along with “Sentimental Street”, “Goodbye”, “Sing Me Away” and “Four in the Morning”.

Over the years, the band’s music has made notable contributions to and been featured in many different areas of global media and pop culture. Night Ranger was one of the first big “video” bands on MTV, with over ten #1 hit videos.

Heavy hitting rock legends, Night Ranger released their 12th studio album, “ATBPO” (which stands for And The Band Played On), an ode to making music during the covid era, on August 6, 2021. The band began writing the album in early 2020, amid the rise of the global pandemic. After narrowing down the song selection and tightening them up to their well-known rock ‘n roll sound, the band hit the studio, although separately, due to the times we are in. Throughout ATBPO we hear Night Ranger continuing their hot streak that kicked off with 2011’s “Somewhere In California”. Ten years on, and two highly acclaimed albums later, “High Road” and “Don’t Let Up”, the band’s latest studio work shows them still burning with that high octane hard rock energy. Night Ranger has always had a knack for killer melodies, intricate instrumentation, and captivating lyrics; ATBPO delivers all of that and more.

Night Ranger is coming to the Stiefel Theatre in Saturday, February 25th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.