Lifeline on KSAL

The power is out – only the lighting from a pounding thunderstorm illuminates the clouds over your home as you try to see through the pouring rain at what’s coming. The radio becomes your lifeline.

Year after year storm reporter Henry Diehl was driving through those conditions, night or day to see inside the storm to warn those in harms way.

Recently Diehl was recognized by the National Weather Service for his dedication to public safety and spent time Monday on the KSAL Morning News Extra talking about his experiences.

Diehl remains active as a storm chaser and reporter for several outlets including KSAL and says tracking severe weather at night is the most dangerous.

Diehl was recognized by the agency during a recent advanced spotter training session with a certificate of appreciation which reads:

The National Weather Service office in Wichita, Kansas, would like to recognize Mr. Henry Diehl for his dedication to relaying vital storm information during hazardous weather events since 1976 and ensuring proper curing information is available to aid in accurately predicting wildfire behavior. There is no doubt, Henry has helped NWS staff to keep the citizens of Central Kansas safe by his desire in providing information into the warning decision process.

National Weather Service Photo – Henry Diehl is in the middle surrounded by National Weather Service Forecasters from left Chris Jakub, Andy Kleinsasser, Kevin Darmofal, and Robb Lawson