Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 36 °

Lifeline on KSAL

Jeff GarretsonApril 18, 2022

The power is out – only the lighting from a pounding thunderstorm illuminates the clouds over your home as you try to see through the pouring rain at what’s coming. The radio becomes your lifeline.

Year after year storm reporter Henry Diehl was driving through those conditions, night or day to see inside the storm to warn those in harms way.

Recently Diehl was recognized by the National Weather Service for his dedication to public safety and spent time Monday on the KSAL Morning News Extra talking about his experiences.

Diehl remains active as a storm chaser and reporter for several outlets including KSAL and says tracking severe weather at night is the most dangerous.

 

Diehl was recognized by the agency during a recent advanced spotter training session with a certificate of appreciation which reads:

The National Weather Service office in Wichita, Kansas, would like to recognize Mr. Henry Diehl for his dedication to relaying vital storm information during hazardous weather events since 1976 and ensuring proper curing information is available to aid in accurately predicting wildfire behavior. There is no doubt, Henry has helped NWS staff to keep the citizens of Central Kansas safe by his desire in providing information into the warning decision process.

 

National Weather Service Photo – Henry Diehl is in the middle surrounded by National Weather Service Forecasters from left Chris Jakub, Andy Kleinsasser, Kevin Darmofal, and Robb Lawson

 

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Tang Announces the Addition of Tran...

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced the addition of his first-ever ...

April 18, 2022 Comments

Lifeline on KSAL

Kansas News

April 18, 2022

Theft and Burglary Reported at Busi...

Kansas News

April 18, 2022

Bed Stolen From House in Salina

Kansas News

April 18, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Lifeline on KSAL
April 18, 2022Comments
Theft and Burglary Report...
April 18, 2022Comments
Bed Stolen From House in ...
April 18, 2022Comments
Woman Killed, 3 Deputies ...
April 18, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra