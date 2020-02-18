Salina, KS

Nickerson Sweeps Smoky Valley

Don Bengtson February 18, 2020

Nickerson Girls came out and took it to the Lady Vikings by outscoring them 14-5 in the first quarter and went on to a 28-13 halftime lead.  The Lady Vikings played a competitive second half as they were only outscored by two points, ending up with a final score of 52-35.  Two freshman led the way for Nickerson: Josie McLean with 22 points and Ava Jones with 13 points.  The Lady Vikings were led in scoring by Ellie Brumbaugh with 14 points and Breanna Priddy with 1o points.

In guys action, Smoky Valley led 11-10 after one quarter and led 24-20 at the half.  In the third quarter they were outscored 20-15 and outscored in the fourth quarter 19-12 to give Nickerson a 59-51 victory over the Vikings.  Nickerson had four players in double figures while the Vikings were led in scoring by Trey Kennedy with 15 points and Cade Schneider with 9 points.

The Vikings will be in action again when they host Halstead on Friday, February 21, for their Think Pink Night.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

