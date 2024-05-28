Nguyen named Coach of the Year, Iwata Offensive Player, Mansur Defensive Player highlighting Flag Football All-KCAC selections

Kansas Wesleyan head coach Melinda Nguyen was selected as the KCAC Flag Football Coach of the Year, quarterback Chihiro Iwata was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year and Alexa Mansur was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year highlighting the 2024 Kansas Wesleyan All-KCAC Flag Football selections.

Several Coyotes earned multiple spots on the lists.

KWU had six first-team selections, six second-team selections, and six honorable-mention selections.

Nguyen led the Coyotes to an 11-2 record in the KCAC this season. Wesleyan also became the first KCAC team since the start of flag football in 2021 to defeat Ottawa in a conference game when the Coyotes beat the Braves 18-13 on March 28 in Salina. Nguyen led the Coyotes to a 19-3 record, a runner-up finish in the KCAC Regular Season and Tournament and she helped lead the Coyotes to the NAIA Flag Finals B Bracket Championship in Atlanta, Ga., earlier this month.

Iwata was named the Offensive Player of the Year, but was a surprising second-team selection on the All-KCAC teams. In 13 conference games, Iwata threw for 3101 yards and 49 touchdowns, completing 62.8 percent of passes and averaging 238.5 yards per game. Her passing yards total led the KCAC and her 275 completions in conference play did as well.

Mansur picked up her first KCAC Defensive Player of the Year award. She led the KCAC in flag pulls with 101, averaging 7.8 per game. She had a sack and two stops for loss on the season. She also had four interceptions during conference play and had four pass break-ups. Mansur was also named to the All-KCAC first team as a linebacker.

Jazmine Whitfield was named to the first-team at receiver. In conference play, she had 81 receptions, 16 more than any other player and had 958 yards receiving. No onther player in the conference had over 600 yards receiving in conference games. She had 12 touchdown catches and averaged 73.7 yards receiving per game.

Ansdiane Rabano was named to the first team as a rusher. During conference play, she had four sacks and seven stops for loss to go along with a total of 19 flag pulls on the season in conference play. While not getting sacks or flag pulls, Rabano disrupted many plays for opposing offenses, forcing quarterbacks to scramble or rush throws which led to incompletions or turnovers.

Angel Roman was named to the All-KCAC teams in three different spots. She was named as a first-team defensive back, a first-team utility player and a second-team receiver. Defensively, Roman was all over the field making plays, whether guarding some of the top receivers in the conference or making plays on any ball in her direction, Roman was a force on defense. She had 33 flag pulls on the season and had three interceptions and five pass break-ups. Offensively, Roman had 57 catches for 548 yards and 13 touchdowns. She averaged 42.2 yards receiving per game. Her versatility is what earned her a first-team utility player nod this season.

Ciaran DeCuir was named to the first team as a punt team specialist and to the honorable mention team as a receiver. Using her speed to her advantage, DeCuir had five punt returns for 139 yards and a touchdown during conference play, averaging 27.8 yards per return. She had 38 catches for 444 yards and 10 touchdowns during the conference season.

Ja’Daa Wilson was named to the second team as a receiver and honorable mention as a defensive back. In conference play, Wilson had 23 receptions for 317 yards and two touchdowns. A lot of her catches during the season were at key moments in the game, earning first downs or converting a long play to set up more team successes. On defense in conference play she had 17 flag pulls and three pass break-ups as opposing offenses did not throw balls to her side of the field.

Alexis Jimenez was named to the second team as a screen blocker. Providing a line of defense for the offense to move, Jimenez was integral in helping the Coyote offense average 31.5 points per game and 277.1 yards of total offense per game. She also had 16 catches for 104 yards during conference play.

Lexi Marquez was named to the second team as a linebacker. She had 62 flag pulls during the conference portion of the season which included a sack and three interceptions and two pass break-ups.

Nickayla Howard was named to the second team at defensive back. She was part of the KWU defense that held conference opponents to 11.8 points per game and 166.3 yards per game. She had 36 flag pulls and four interceptions and seven pass breakups for the Coyotes during conference play.

Jayla Howes was named to the honorable mention team at center. She played a key role in the Coyote offense getting going by getting the ball to the quarterback with very few bad snaps. She also provided an offensive threat for the Coyotes with 19 catches during the conference season for 282 yards and five touchdowns.

Ashley Hawthorne was an honorable mention pick at defensive back. She had 24 flag pulls during conference play and had an interception and four pass break-ups.

Aaliyah Young was named to the honorable mention team at defensive back.