NFL PLAYOFF MATCHUPS SET

NFC PLAYOFFS
#1 – SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
- First-Round BYE, Will host lowest remaining seed in Divisional-Round
#2 – DALLAS COWBOYS vs. #7 – GREEN BAY PACKERS
- Sunday, January 14th, 3:30 PM CT (FOX)
#3 – DETROIT LIONS vs #6 – LOS ANGELES RAMS
- Sunday, January 14th, 7:00 PM CT (NBC/Peacock)
#4 – TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS vs #5 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
- Monday, January 15th, 7:00 PM CT (ESPN/ABC)
AFC PLAYOFFS
#1 – BALTIMORE RAVENS
- First-Round BYE, Will host lowest remaining seed in Divisional-Round
#2 – BUFFALO BILLS vs. #7 – PITTSBURGH STEELERS
- Sunday, January 14th, 12:00 PM CT (CBS/Paramount+)
#3 – KANSAS CITY CHIEFS vs #6 – MIAMI DOLPHINS
- Saturday, January 13th, 7:00 PM (Peacock/Local NBC)
#4 – HOUSTON TEXANS vs #5 CLEVELAND BROWNS
- Saturday, January 13th, 3:30 PM (NBC/Peacock)