NFL PLAYOFF MATCHUPS SET

By Jackson Schneider January 7, 2024

NFC PLAYOFFS

#1 – SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

  • First-Round BYE, Will host lowest remaining seed in Divisional-Round

#2 – DALLAS COWBOYS vs. #7 – GREEN BAY PACKERS

  • Sunday, January 14th, 3:30 PM CT (FOX)

#3 – DETROIT LIONS vs #6 – LOS ANGELES RAMS

  • Sunday, January 14th,  7:00 PM CT (NBC/Peacock)

#4 – TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS vs #5 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

  • Monday, January 15th, 7:00 PM CT (ESPN/ABC)

 

AFC PLAYOFFS

#1 – BALTIMORE RAVENS

  • First-Round BYE, Will host lowest remaining seed in Divisional-Round

#2 –  BUFFALO BILLS vs. #7 – PITTSBURGH STEELERS

  • Sunday, January 14th, 12:00 PM CT (CBS/Paramount+)

#3 – KANSAS CITY CHIEFS vs #6 – MIAMI DOLPHINS

  • Saturday, January 13th, 7:00 PM (Peacock/Local NBC)

#4 – HOUSTON TEXANS vs #5 CLEVELAND BROWNS

  • Saturday, January 13th, 3:30 PM (NBC/Peacock)

 

 

 