NFL Investigators, Hill Have Lengthy Meeting

(Kansas City, MO) — NFL investigators held a reported eight-hour interview with Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. They are looking into child abuse allegations, although the district attorney has dropped a criminal investigation. Hill’s three-year old son suffered a broken arm in March and was removed from the home. Hill was been suspended from team activities. The NFL could suspend HIll under the Personal Conduct Policy. The Chiefs are hoping for a NFL verdict on Hill before the veterans report July 26th to training camp in St. Joseph.