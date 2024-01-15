NFL Announces Divisional Round Kickoff Times

The NFL announced Sunday the kickoff times for the Divisional Round of the Playoffs next week.

Despite two games that have yet to kickoff, the league now has a plan in place for the potential results. The post below from NFL insider Adam Schefter lays out the potential kickoff times for the Kansas City Chiefs, and the rest of the league.

Next weekend’s divisional playoff schedule: pic.twitter.com/X7zE1tVelA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2024

If the Buffalo Bills defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday afternoon, then Kansas City will travel to Buffalo and play at 5:30 PM CT Sunday, airing on CBS and Paramount+.

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are able to upset the Bills, then Kansas City would host the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday afternoon, kicking off at 3:30 PM CT and airing on ESPN+.