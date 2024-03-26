NFCA Tabs Wong National Player of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. – Fresh off American Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors, CC Wong can add Louisville Slugger/NFCA National Player of the Week to her resume.

Wong is the second Shocker to earn a national weekly honor this season, joining Chloe Barber who was named the DI Softball National Freshman of the Week. She is the first Shocker to be named the NFCA National Player of the Week since Sydney McKinney last season.

In the series vs. UTSA, Wong was 5-for-8 (.625) at the plate with four home runs, 11 RBI and five runs scored. She had an incredible slugging percentage of 2.125. The highlight of the weekend came in the finale on Saturday where she crushed three home runs and drove in six runs. She became just the third Shocker in program history to hit three home runs in a single game. Wong hit a pair of solo home runs and then belted a grand slam in her final at bat. In the opening game of the series, Wong was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI.

Her 3-for-3 day on Saturday raised her season batting average to .500, good for 3rd nationally. Wong also ranks 6th in the NCAA in on base percentage, 8th in slugging percentage, 13th in home runs per game and14th in total bases. She leads the team in hits (43), RBI (29) and is tied for the team lead in home runs (10).

Wong and the Shockers have a crucial weekend series at Charlotte this weekend, March 28-30.