Next USD 305 Chat Planned

Todd PittengerOctober 26, 2022

The next Salina Public Schools Chat will be held next week.  The event is scheduled for Wednesday, November 2nd, from 5:15-6:15 p.m. at Heusner Elementary School.

According to USD 305, the Chat events offer community members an opportunity to learn more about our schools. The November Chat will include:

  • Update about social-emotional learning (SEL)
  • Video examples of SEL lessons
  • Question and answer time with a panel

Everyone is invited to join the discussion and learn more about social-emotional learning.

The Strategic Plan incorporates input collected from community, staff and student sessions. Social-emotional learning is one of three primary goals in the current Strategic Plan. The other two are communication and critical thinking skills. Adopted in November 2020, it includes the District’s Vision and Mission statements. 

Salina Public Schools Chats are a part of the active collaboration and exchange between Salina residents and their schools. The first SPS Chat took place at Sunset Elementary School in September 2022. These opportunities feature discussion and district priorities and are planned throughout the school year. Additionally, Superintendent Exline is gathering feedback and input from staff and students at meetings throughout this school year.

