Next Generation AG Scholarships Awarded

Kansas Corn awarded nine undergraduate and graduate students with 2024 Kansas Corn Next Generation Scholarships. These scholarships are part of an effort by the Kansas Corn Commission and Kansas Corn Growers Association to provide opportunities for college students of all majors to learn more about the corn industry, explore issues facing agriculture and embrace the ways they can impact the industry through their future career paths.

According to the organization, to be considered, students or their parents must be members of the Kansas Corn Growers Association, be from Kansas or attend college in Kansas and complete the application process. Applications were reviewed by a committee of Kansas Corn leadership and industry representatives.

“This group of young professionals is outstanding,” said Emily Koop, Kansas Corn director of grower services and market development. “They all represent a bright future for our industry and our grower leaders are honored to financially support their education.”

2024 Kansas Corn Next Generation Scholarship Winners:

Graduate Level Winners

Gustavo Roa Acosta, Kansas State, Agronomy

Leonardo Bosche, Kansas State, Agronomy

Sarah Frye, Kansas State, Agronomy

Undergraduate Level Winners