Newton tops South, 45-14

The Newton Railers defeated Salina South on Friday night, 45-14. Salina South drops to 0-6 on the season, while Newton won their second-straight, improving to 2-4.

The Railers struck first on a 10yd touchdown run by Isaac Klug. It would give Newton the lead with 5:07 to go in the 1st quarter. They would lead the rest of the game.

South’s first score came when trailing 14-0 early in the second quarter. A 28yd strike from Sophmore QB Landon Putman to Junior WR Layson Sajdak; however it would be all of South’s offense in the opening half.

Newton took a 24-7 lead into the locker room following a 37yd FG from kicker Collin Hershberger.

In the second half, Newton would outscore South 21-7, as South would score on a 7yd touchdown run from Seth Clemmer with just less than a minute to play. Clemmer started at running back in place of an injured Ian Andalon for South, and Clemmer performed exceptionally, rushing for over 100 yards on the night. He was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the game.

The H&R Block of the Game went to Ryan Copeland for the Cougars, whos great blocking on the final drive opened up multiple big running lanes for Clemmer, ultimately leading to the touchdown run.

Salina South will return home next week to host Goddard-Eisenhower.

SCORING

South – 0 – 7 – 0 – 7 / 14

Newton – 7 – 17 – 7 – 14 / 45