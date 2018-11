A Newton High School student is behind bars on rape charges.

Officials say it happened during a lunch break on November 5th, when 18-year-old Samuel Loomis allegedly assaulted the 15-year-old victim.

He faces rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child between 14 and 16 years old, and unlawful voluntary sexual relations.

Loomis remains in custody on 100-thousand dollars’ bond, and is due back in court on November 26th