Newsweek Readers Like Ike

The Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum, and Boyhood Home has been recognized as the top winner in the Newsweek 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Presidential Attraction.

According to the organization, Library director Todd Arrington attributes this prestigious accolade to the profound impact of Eisenhower’s story and acknowledges the exceptional dedication of the library staff, stating, “This is only possible thanks to the incredibly dedicated team at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and the outstanding results of their hard work.” He further emphasizes the importance of the enduring partnership with the Eisenhower Foundation, which enables the library to deliver engaging public programming and exhibits.

In addition, the collaborative efforts of the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau play a key role in attracting visitors to Eisenhower’s hometown.

Julie Roller Weeks, director of the Abilene CVB, reinforces this sentiment by highlighting the importance of their partnership, noting, “We are fortunate to have a strong partnership with the Eisenhower Presidential Library. It is through our joint marketing efforts and relationships with travel writers and influencers that made this nomination possible.” Together, these efforts not only celebrate Eisenhower’s democratic values but also foster community engagement and connection to his enduring ideals.

Additionally, another Abilene attraction was honored. Abilene’s Victorian Inn ranked #3 Best Historical Bed & Breakfast, the only Kansas property to make the Top 10.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Adrian Potter, owner of Abilene’s Victorian Inn, called the honor a proud moment. “We are thrilled to be ranked #3 in the nation and proud to represent Kansas on this list. Our bed and breakfast is more than just a place to stay. It’s where Eisenhower researchers, history lovers, and travelers from around the world experience the history, hospitality, and charm of Abilene.”