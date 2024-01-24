“Newsies” on Stage This Weekend

Salina Central High School drama students are ready for their “Newsies” to spread the word. “Newsies” will be on stage this weekend.

“Newsies” is based on the 1992 Disney film of the same name. It is the tale of newsboy Jack Kelly, who dreams of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. When Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies his army of newsies to strike.

Salina Central presents “Newsies” this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Tickets are on sale online and will also be available at performances. Ticket prices for the production are $12 adults, $7 students with zero credit service charges added to this price if using a credit card to purchase tickets ahead of time online or at the box office.

This production is being submitted to the Jester Awards at Music Theatre of Wichita for adjudication.

Running time is approximately 2 hours including a 15 minute intermission.

_ _ _

The production is directed by: Barbara Hilt, Central High School Theatre teacher and program director who is assisted by Bill Weaver, Central High School Technical Director,

Music Direction by: Ryan Holmquist, Central High School Vocal Music Director

Pit Conduction by: Lindsay Modin, Central High School Orchestra Director, and

Choreography by: Maggie Spicer-Brown of Theatre Salina Center for the Arts Education Instructor.

Sound Designer: Guillermo Rodriguez, Central High School Band Director