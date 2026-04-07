New Season of First Fridays

First Friday has returned to Downtown Salina for the season.

This past Friday night, patrons delighted in beautiful weather, stunning views, delicious food, and delightful music for April, with shops staying open later for the spirit of the evening.

Thomas Zimmerman displayed his beautiful artwork at Greater Salina Community Foundation. Pieces featuring landscapes, familiar landmarks, and gorgeous sunsets lined the eighth floor of the United Building.

At Red Fern Booksellers, Howard Glanton filled the space with peaceful music as shoppers perused the bookshelves.

Danton McDiffett provided views of Kansas and beyond in his metal-printed exhibit.

Finally, Steel Skarecrow took people into the night with their enticing serenade, in Campbell Plaza.

First Friday is an evening of fun, food, and friends in Downtown Salina.