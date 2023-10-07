Newman dispatched Salina South 34-14 on Senior Night

Salina South dropped its final home game of the season last night, falling 34-14 to the Newton Railers.

The Cougars gave up an early score on a 60-yard pass from Newton’s Colby Gomez to Kamden Wise. That 6-0 Newton lead would hold until the end of the first quarter.

Then, early in the second period, Newton would punch it in on a short tun by Gomez, pushing the lead to 13-0. South though, would fumble the snap on the second play of the next drive, giving the Railers great field position to then score on a 33-yard pass from Gomez to Keon Edwards.

The next kickoff would be high and short, and drop just in front of a South returner. Off the bounce, the kick was knocked around but recovered again by Newton, who would then make the Cougars pay again, scoring a third touchdown in five minutes of game time on a second touchdown run by Colby Gomez.

The Railers would take a 27-0 lead into the locker room, but South wouldn’t quit.

The Cougars owned the line of scrimmage in the second half, and shut out Newton in the third quarter. Two scores by South RB Carson Power would close the gap, but South couldn’t overcome the halftime deficit.

South falls to 0-6 on the season, while Newton won its second straight, improving to 3-3 on the season. Newton will host Haysville-Campus next week, while South will travel to Goddard-Eisenhower.

LINE SCORE

Newton – 6 – 21 – 0 – 7 / 34

South – 0 – 0 – 0 – 14 / 14

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game – 16 Salina South Seniors, who played their final home game last night

H & R Block of the Game – Derrick Vargas