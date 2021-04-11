Newest Royals lead the way in extra-innings win

Benintendi entered Sunday’s game hitting .200, while Santana entered hitting .174 through six games. Both needed to come through in big spots, and so did the Royals’ offense as a whole. After scoring a Majors-best 25 runs through their first two games of the season — hitting .395 with as many walks as strikeouts (eight) and a 1.132 OPS — the Royals’ bats quieted. In their last four games before Sunday, they scored a combined eight runs and hit .185 with 48 strikeouts and 10 walks. Whit Merrifield’s RBI single in the fifth inning Sunday snapped the Royals’ 15-inning scoreless streak, dating back to the seventh inning Wednesday against Cleveland.