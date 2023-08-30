New Youth Music / Creative Arts Program

The Salina Salvation Army is reaching out to students interested in learning to play the guitar or a brass instrument, or to learn creative arts media in their new studio. Youth are invited to enroll in the new Bravo Music and Creative Arts Program, which will start on September 14.

According to the organization, courses will run for 40 weeks and are organized into 8-week units. Students aged 7-18 can enroll at no cost. Students over 18 can enroll in the AV course for a $25-dollar monthly registration fee. Enrollment for the creative arts media training will initially be limited to 6 students.

The programs will provide a unique opportunity to explore creativity and develop musical and creative arts talents through a variety of activities, including lessons on instruments, audio/visual hands-on learning, and theory, according to The Salvation Army. The classes are free and held after school on Monday for brass and guitar from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Thursday for AV from 6:00 to 7:00 pm, with the goal of providing equal access to music and creative arts education for all students, regardless of their financial situation.

The Salvation Army’s music and creative arts programs are organized to have a positive impact by promoting education, social skills, emotional well-being, cultural appreciation, and career opportunities. Studies have shown that music and creative arts programs can have a significant positive impact.

For more information, or to register for a class, contact Lt. Luke Hursh at 785-823-2251 or email [email protected] Lt. Hursh is a Graduate of Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts with a degree in Radio Broadcasting and a Live Sound Production engineer with over 25 years of experience at festivals, churches, and conferences.

Collaborators for the project include Salina Media Connection, North Salina Community Development, and The Salvation Army Kansas City Music Department and is partly funded by a grant from the Greater Salina Community Foundation and IHOP in Salina on South 9th street.