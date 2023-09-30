New York Artist Returning to Lindsborg

An artist from the Big Apple will be in Little Sweden for an October residency.

Ellie Murphy from Ridgwood (Queens), New York, is returning to the Red Barn Studio Museum in Lindsborg for her second residency from October 1st to 15th, coinciding with Hyllningsfest and her 40th reunion with the Lindsborg High School Class of 1983.

According to the studio, drawing inspiration from the wind blowing through the tall grass of Kansas, Murphy aims to evoke emotions of nostalgia, belonging, and awe through her art.

During her residency, Murphy will create unique Kinetic outdoor sculptures for the Red Barn Studio Museum. These sculptures will primarily be made from 6mm polypropylene macramé cord and non-woven fiber in various states of draping, unraveling, and fuzziness. Additionally, she will exhibit recent sculptures exploring solid monochrome, using the same materials, in the south studio.

You are invited to join Murphy in the ¡Fiber—Free Form! Workshop on Saturday, October 7th, from 1 pm to 4 pm. In this workshop, participants will challenge the traditional norms of fiber art and use non-traditional, recycled, or repurposed items to create new objects, drawing inspiration from the materials to evoke form and feeling. The workshop will cover construction and de-construction techniques. The workshop is open to all ages, with children under 9 accompanied by an adult. For more information, please call 785-227-2217 or email: [email protected].

Be sure to visit the Red Barn between October 1st to 15th to experience installations inspired by the Kansas landscape, the sky, the wind, and the sense of community with one’s surroundings. Murphy’s work pays tribute to her upbringing in Lindsborg, which instilled in her a love for art, craft, and community.