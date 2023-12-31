New Year to Bring Cashless Tolling

The Kansas Turnpike is going cashless in the new year.

According to the Kansas Turnpike Authority, effective mid-2024 cameras that can scan license plates will be up and running along the turnpike. They will allow bills to be issued through the mail rather than motorists stopping and to pay as they drive across the Sunflower State.

Customers will be billed for tolls using a compatible transponder, such as K-TAG, or by mailing a bill using the vehicle’s registration information. To prepare for cashless tolling and pay the lowest toll, officials recommend customers get a K-TAG or compatible transponder.

Drivers using the road without a K-TAG or compatible transponder will be billed using the registration information associated with the vehicle’s license plate.

Not much will change for customers who already use a K-TAG. Current KTAG users will still have their own system that enables them to pay 30-percent less than the motorists who are billed through the mail.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority decided to go cashless for safety, customer convenience and service and operational considerations. Work began immediately after the early 2020 announcement with implementation to occur in mid-2024.

Kansas Turnpike Authority Photo