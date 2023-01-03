New Year, New Traffic Laws? Salina Man Arrested

A Salina resident was taken into custody shortly after he was allegedly seen driving the wrong way down Ohio on New Year’s Eve.

Salina Police were called at 6:50 AM on December 31st after a concerned onlooker noticed a 2007 Mercury Milan allegedly driving erratically in the area of Ohio and Cloud. The driver is said to have been going southbound in the northbound lanes. The caller also reported that when the driver turned into the Jimmy John’s parking lot in the 1600 block of South Ohio, they drove over the curb and allegedly nearly struck another vehicle.

An officer observed the vehicle drive out of its traffic lane and made a traffic stop in the 1400 block of South Ohio. Captain Paul Forester tells KSAL Staff the officer was in his vehicle when the driver, identified as William Quinley, 68, Salina, pulled forward. Then proceeded to place his vehicle in reverse running into the Police vehicle behind him.

No one was injured in the accident but there was some rear end damage to Quinley’s Mercury and front end damage to the 2021 Ford Explorer Police Vehicle.

Quinley was taken into custody and booked on charges including, Driving Under the Influence, Reckless Driving, Improper Driving on a Laned Roadway, Driving on the Left Side of the Roadway, and Improper Backing.