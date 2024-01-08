VIDEO: New Year, New City Commission

There’s a new year, a new mayor, and a new face on the Salina City Commission.

Salina has a new mayor, Bill Longbine and a new City Commissioner in Jerry Ivey.

As part of the Salina City Commission’s annual reorganization Monday commissioner Longbine was selected by his peers to be mayor for the next year. Greg Lenkiewicz was elected vice-mayor..

Longbine takes the gavel as mayor from Mike Hoppock, who was worn in for another term on the commission. Dr. Trent Davis was also sworn in for another, and Jerry Ivey was sworn in for his first term.

It was the last meeting for Commissioner Karl Ryan, who did not run for reelection.

The new Salina City Commission now is made up of Mayor Longbine, Vice Mayor Lenkiewicz , and commissioners Davis, Hoppock, and Ivey.

Monday’s meeting was also the first in a new format. Effective with the new year instead of four meetings a month, meeting every Monday, the governing body will have two meetings a month, every other Monday.

Other than the number of monthly meetings, everything else will remain the same with a 4:00pm meeting following a study session.

_ _ _

Top Photo: Commissioners Davis, Ivey and Hoppock are sworn in.