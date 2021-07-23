New Wave of COVID in Saline County

Saline County is currently experiencing a new wave of COVID-19 infections.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the last seven days have seen 85 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 37 new cases since Wednesday. There are currently 146 cases of the virus active in our community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they have four patients in the hospital combating COVID.

The agency says the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is to get vaccinated. You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov.

There are also other steps you can take:

Stay home if you are sick.

if you are sick. Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at gogettested.com.

Wear a mask , especially if you are not fully vaccinated.

, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.

between yourself and those with whom you do not live. Do not travel to “hot spots.”

If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.