New Use for Old Jail?

KSAL StaffFebruary 9, 2023

As construction continues on the new Saline County Jail, discussions on how to use the current site, once it is vacated are expanding.

Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith Hanes joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at some of the possibilities that are being discussed.

The conversation stems from a recent survey taken by residents in nearby neighborhoods who submitted a range of ideas – like developing a larger law enforcement center to creating multi-use housing options on the block.

The new Saline County Jail is slated for completion in the Fall of 2023.

Listen to a portion of that discussion here.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

New Use for Old Jail?

