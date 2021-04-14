New USD 305 Virtual School Principal

Salina Public Schools have selected a person to lead their new virtual school when it begins with the next school year.

According to USD 305, Tracy Hutton will take over as Virtual School Principal effective July 1st.

An educator with 21 years of experience, of which the past 14 were at USD 305, Hutton most recently served for five years as career and life planning teacher at Lakewood Middle School. While at Lakewood she was a member of the Restorative Discipline Leadership Team. Prior to that she worked for nine years as a district curriculum technologist, focusing on K-12 technology leadership, staff development, and instructional strategies.

Before coming to USD 305, Hutton was a high school history teacher at USD 469 in Lansing, Kansas. Her experiences there include Site Council chairperson and Steering Team.

Hutton earned her bachelor’s degree, teaching certificate and master’s in history from Pittsburg State University. She earned a master’s degree in school leadership from Baker University.

The new virtual school is being created to address the interest in online learning which surfaced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some students found success in a flexible, virtual classroom and wish to continue this style of learning. Some families prefer virtual learning in light of the global pandemic.

Salina USD 305 residents are encouraged to indicate their interest in virtual learning at this link: www.bit.ly/305VP .