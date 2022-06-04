New United Way Director of Marketing and Grants

A new person is in a top role at the Salina Area United Way.

According to the organization, MacKenzie Morris is the new Director of Marketing and Grants.

In this role, Morris will be working with two key parts of the organization: grants and marketing. These two pieces go hand in hand.

Morris will be working to get funding awarded to Salina Area United Way’s funded partners. From there, she will be

sharing their stories, so the Salina community knows where their dollars are going and why it is so important to continue supporting the Salina Area United Way, whether that be by donating

or by volunteering.

Morris was born and raised in Salina, Kansas. After graduating from Kansas State University with a B.S. in Business Administration and Marketing she moved to Overland Park, Kansas. While in Overland Park, she furthered her career in marketing by working as the Marketing Manager of a sports technology start-up company that was originally founded in Salina.

Morris returned to her hometown of Salina at the beginning of 2021 to work as the Marketing Coordinator for the Greater Salina Community Foundation.

Morris has a six-year-old son, Liam, who keeps her very busy and entertained, along with their dog Frankie. In her free time, she loves to play tennis at Genesis and spend time with her six nieces and nephews.

Morris is excited to continue to work in the nonprofit world and for the chance to make an immediate impact on the Salina community with the Salina Area United Way team and their mission.

“We are so excited to add MacKenzie to our team at Salina Area United Way,” says Claire Ludes, Executive Director. “MacKenzie has expertise in marketing which is what we need when it comes to sharing the stories of our funded partners and why it is so important to help strengthen our community. She is going to help us continue to keep the community informed, so that they feel confident in the work we are doing.”

For more information about the Salina Area United Way, visit www.unitedwaysalina.org, or contact the Salina Area United Way office at 785-827-1312