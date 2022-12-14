New Troopers Graduate, Get Badges

A group of Kansas Highway Patrol recruits had their badges pinned on Wednesday afternoon in Salina and officially became Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers. The five new officers were part of KHP Recruit Class #64, the latest graduates from the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina.

The highlight of the day was the officers taking their oath, and then each having their new badge pinned on by a chosen loved one.

KHP Recruit Class #64 began 23 weeks of training at the Salina Academy back in July. They will now enter the field training phase of the program, at their assigned locations.

New officers will be stationed in the following counties:

Trooper William Clark – Trooper Clark’s father, Charles Clark, placed his badge on him for the first time. His hometown is Leavenworth, Kansas. His duty station is Johnson County.

Trooper Ryan Davis – Trooper Davis’ Father, KHP Lieutenant Craig Davis, placed his badge on him for the first time. His hometown is Salina, Kansas. His duty station is Riley County.

Trooper Denver Johnston – Trooper Johnston’s wife, Cora Johnston, placed his badge on him for the first time. His hometown is Garnett, Kansas. His duty station is Riley County.

Trooper Bridger Keyes – Trooper Keyes’ wife, Heidi Keyes, placed his badge on him for the first time. His hometown is Chanute, Kansas. His duty station is Bourbon County.

Trooper Xavier Slaven – Trooper Slaven’s wife, Brooke Slaven, placed his badge on him for the first time. His hometown is Colby, Kansas. His duty station is Thomas County.

The graduation comes at a time when the agency is under-staffed. The KHP needs around 500 troopers to be fully staffed, but they are down at least 75 right now.

A pay increase this year of 30% for new hires has boosted applications. But troopers are still needed in larger cities including Kansas City, Salina, Topeka, and Wichita.

Kansas Highway Patrol photos