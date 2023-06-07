New Troopers Graduate, Get Badges

A group of Kansas Highway Patrol recruits had their badges pinned on Wednesday afternoon in Salina and officially became Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers.

The 10 new officers were part of KHP Recruit Class #65, the latest graduates from the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina.

The highlight of the day was the officers taking their oath, and then each having their new badge pinned on by a chosen loved one.

KHP Recruit Class #65 began 23 weeks of training on Wednesday, January 4th at Academy. The Patrol’s ten newest Troopers will enter the field training phase of the training program at their assigned locations.

New Troopers will be stationed in the following counties:

Troop A:

Johnson/Wyandotte Counties – Trooper Samuel Irwin, K-396. Trooper Irwin’s wife, Cindy Irwin, placed his badge on him for the first time. His hometown is Scott City, Kansas. His duty stations are Johnson and Wyandotte Counties.

Troop C:

Cloud County – Trooper Michael Peterson, K-208. Trooper Peterson’s son, Luke Peterson, placed his badge on him for the first time. His hometown is Concordia, Kansas. His duty station is Cloud County.

Marion County – Trooper Nicholas Kleiber, K-421. Trooper Kleiber’s mother, Peggy Kleiber, placed his badge on him for the first time. His hometown is Marion, Kansas. His duty station is Marion County

Mitchell County – Trooper Andrew Mai, K-477. Trooper Mai’s wife, Sarabella Mai, placed his badge on him for the first time. His hometown is Beloit, Kansas. His duty station is Mitchell County.

Ottawa County – Trooper Jacoby Williams, K-241. Trooper Williams’ wife, Shiland Williams, placed his badge on him for the first time. His hometown is Garland, Texas. His duty station is Ottawa County.

Saline County – Trooper Dylan Anderson, K-507. Trooper Anderson’s father, Chris Anderson, placed his badge on him for the first time. His hometown is Leonardville, Kansas. His duty station is Saline County.

Troop D:

Thomas County – Trooper Adam Emerson, K-389. Trooper Emerson’s father, Chris Emerson, placed his badge on him for the first time. His hometown is Hays, Kansas. His duty station is Thomas County.

Troop F:

Pratt County – Trooper Kreed Parr, K-169. Trooper Parr’s father, Jeff Parr, placed his badge on him for the first time. His hometown is Macsville, Kansas. His duty station is Pratt County.

Sedgwick County – Trooper Caden Whetzel, K-456. Trooper Whetzel’s mother, Kim Whetzel, placed his badge on him for the first time. His hometown is Ellsworth, Kansas. His duty station is Sedgwick County.

Sedgwick County – Trooper Malakye Adams, K-102. Trooper Adams’ grandfather, Joey Balderaz, placed his badge on him for the first time. His hometown is Victoria, Texas. His duty station is Sedgwick County.

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Graduation day for Kanas Highway Patrol Class 65!

A final march up the hill and flag detail with family all around.

Congratulations, Troopers! pic.twitter.com/2WTbzJZdkx — Trooper Joe Owen (@KHPRecruiting) June 7, 2023

_ _ _

Photos / Video Via Kansas Highway Patrol