New Trash Service Begins This Week

A new, automated waste collection service begins in Salina this week. City of Salina trash pickup customers will see a couple of notable changes. For many the collection day will change, and there are some do and don’ts when putting out the new carts to be emptied.

On collection day the new carts should be placed within three feet from the edge of the curb, with three feet of clearance around the cart (s)on all sides from obstructions, such as a parked vehicle, mailbox, utility pole,fence,other carts or low hanging limbs or cables.

A new collection day schedule begins this week as well. To view the new collection route map please visit http://salina.ks.us/filestorage/18394/18540/22597/Sanitation_Routes_-_Letter_Portrait_Blue_Box.pdf

Any old carts, including yard waste carts, should be left out on collection day to be picked up.

For more information please visit http://www.salina-ks.gov/sanitation or with further questions, contact the City of Salina General Services office at (785) 309-5750.