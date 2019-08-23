Salina, KS

New Tiger Cubs Healthy and Happy

Todd PittengerAugust 23, 2019

The three newest members of the animal family and Rolling Hills Zoo are healthy and happy.

Last week three Amur tiger cubs were born to mother Andrea and father Dhenuka. According to the zoo, the cubs are being well cared for by their mother.

The zoo says it was informed this week by the Tiger Species Survival Plan of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (of which Rolling Hills Zoo is an accredited member) that the Amur tiger cubs are the only litter of Amur tigers, and only the second litter of any subspecies, born this year. This is an extremely important contribution to the Amur tiger population.

Amur tigers, whose range covers far east Russia and northern China, are listed on the IUCN’s Red List (International Union for Conservation of Nature) as an endangered species in the wild.

Currently the tigers and their cubs are off exhibit, and will be for a while depending upon how well the cubs and their parents do in the coming weeks.

