New Text Scam Alert

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is warning about a new scam circulating via text message. The texts falsely claim to be from KDOT and demand payment for outstanding traffic tickets.

According to KDOT, they do not collect money for traffic tickets and will never request or collect payments through text messages. These messages are not legitimate.

Do not click or open any links within these scam texts. Clicking on these links could expose your personal and financial information to scammers. Never share sensitive personal or financial details via text message or by clicking unknown links.

If you’ve received a scam message, report it to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov and/or the Internet Crime Complaint Center at https://www.ic3.gov/. Delete the text and report it as junk. If you’ve provided payment information at a fraudulent web site, contact your bank or credit card company immediately.

Stay informed about official KDOT information by visiting our official website at ksdot.gov and our verified social media channels.