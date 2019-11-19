New Swatting Lawsuit Filed against Wichita Police

The mother of a swatting victim who was shot and killed by Wichita police is filing a new lawsuit.

According to a lawsuit filed yesterday in federal court, Lisa Finch and a former neighbor are accusing four Wichita police officers of a violation of civil rights.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages when officers detained Finch and a neighbor on the night of the deadly swatting incident in December 2017.

Police shot and killed Andrew Finch after officers responded to a swatting call that falsely claimed that there was a murder and hostage situation at Finch’s home.