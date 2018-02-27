Salina, KS

New Superintendent to Lead Southeast of Saline

Todd PittengerFebruary 27, 2018

A new superintendent will soon take over leadership of the USD 306 Southeast of Saline School District.

According to USD 306, their board of education met in a special meeting Monday night to formally hire Mr. Roger Stumpf as the next Superintendent for Southeast of Saline Public Schools.

Stumpf , currently a building principal for SES, brings a breadth of knowledge to this position having served in various capacities throughout his 26 year education career. He will provide continuity to the district having demonstrated steady leadership implementing individual plans of study, engaging an active site council from the community and expanding student opportunities through dual credit courses increasing from 15 to 60 over the previous three years.

Stumpf has shown a tireless work ethic throughout his career, doing whatever it takes to provide kids with quality education.

Before coming to SES, Stumpf served for 5 years as Superintendent and PK-12 Principal to USD 106, Western Plains where he fulfilled any needed role including Technology Director, basketball coach, counselor, and bus driver. Prior to that he served as Principal in Onaga and Mission Valley, gaining experience with elementary, junior high and high schools and teaching Jr. and Sr. High science and social science and coaching track and basketball in Hiawatha, Haviland and Topeka.

Stuupf has been active in statewide education associations including KSHSAA, USA, KSSA, KASSP and KAESP. He and his family have made education their lifestyle and look forward to serving our community in a new capacity effective July 1st.

