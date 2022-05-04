Salina, KS

New Stage Celebration Set

Todd PittengerMay 4, 2022

A celebration of the new stage in Downtown Salina is set for this Friday.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, those who attend can celebrate the new downtown stage and get ready for the Smoky Hill River Festival at Santa Fe & Ash this First Friday, May 6th. Grab dinner downtown, stop by other First Friday openings,  and bring your lawn chairs to hang out at the new stage.

  • A local food truck, Food by Bonnie, will open at 5:00 p.m., serving rootbeer floats, taco bowls, and more.
  • Musician Taylor Kline will perform on the new stage beginning at 5:30 p.m.
  • Meet the artists and celebrate the new community mural. Lead artist Dave Lowenstein and mural assistant Karla Prickett will be onsite.
  • Purchase Festival wristbands and t-shirts.

Individuals interested in future opportunities to participate in mural-making should contact Salina Arts & Humanities at [email protected] at 785-309-5770.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

