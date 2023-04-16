New Site to Honor POWs in Salina

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 62 will pay tribute to POWs and Maj. Dennis Pugh at unveiling and dedication ceremony on May, 29 2023.

A new site at the Salina-Saline County War Memorial will be unveiled and dedicated to prisoners of war (POWs) and Major Dennis Pugh, missing in action (MIA), at a Memorial Day ceremony in Sunset Park, 700 Sunset Drive.

The project was spearheaded by Jason McIntire, Commander of The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 62 and fellow Squadron members Kirk Cibolsk (Vice Commander) and Adam Hummel (Treasure). McIntire came up with the idea last year after wondering how many Salina/Saline county residents became POW/MIAs in the wars.

140,000 American service members were captured and served time as prisoners of war according to the Veterans Affairs, and more than 81,500 Americans remain missing from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, and the Gulf Wars/other conflicts. Out of the more than 81,500 missing, 75% of the losses are located in the Indo-Pacific, and over 41,000 of the missing are presumed lost at sea (i.e. ship losses, known aircraft water losses, etc.).

The following 11 individuals were POWs from Saline County and will be honored with inscribed paving bricks at the new site: