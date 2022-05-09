New SculptureTour Salina Unveiled

Out with the old, in with the new. Twenty two new pieces of art were unveiled in downtown as the 2022 SculptureTour Salina took the wraps off on Saturday.

Sculpture Tour Salina is an exciting exhibit of outdoor sculptures displayed in downtown Salina. The sculptures are on loan from the artists for one year, May through April. All sculptures are promoted for sale to the public.

While taking the tour, you can vote for the “people’s choice” favorite. Sculpture Tour Salina ballots can be found downtown near the crosswalks and deposited in one of the marked ballot boxes. Voting closes December 31, 2022.

Past People’s Choice winners include:

2011 – “Watch Dog” by Louise Peterson; On display in Oakdale Park Sculpture Garden

2012 – “Sweet Kisses” by Marianne Caroselli; On display in Oakdale Park Sculpture Garden

2013 – “Farmer” by Lawrence Starck; soon to be on display at Salina Senior Center

2014 – “Next Up” by James Haire; On display at KWU Tennis Courts

2015 – “Daughters of Peace” by Benjamin Victor; On display at the City/County Building, 2nd Floor

2016 – “Slim” by Dale Lewis, On display at Tony’s Pizza Event Center

2017 – “Picasso’s Violin” by Jodie Bliss; On display at The Salina Innovation Foundation

2018 – “Patches” by Dale Lewis; On display at The Smoky Hill Museum

2019 – “Wheat Harvest” by James Mages; On display at City/County Building

2020 – “For the Love of Steel” by Sunny Corbett; On display on N. Santa Fe in front of The Voo

2021 – “Butterfly Tree” by Reven Marie Swanson

Other than purchasing the People’s Choice winner, Sculpture Tour Salina is entirely privately funded.

Each sculpture is for sale, with the City of Salina purchasing the People’s Choice winner for permanent display.

Private businesses have a history of purchasing some of the sculptures and placing them where the public can continue to enjoy the works.