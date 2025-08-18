New Screwworm Website For Producers

A new website has been launched to serve as a centralized hub for producers, landowners and wildlife managers navigating the threat of the New World screwworm (NWS). Developed on behalf of the Texas Screwworm Coalition, www.screwwormtx.org includes accurate and relevant information to help livestock producers protect their herds and operations.

Information from USDA’s Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service, the Texas Animal Health Commission and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department has been compiled to offer a wide range of resources. The site includes everything from the history of NWS in the U.S. to what’s being done at the state and national levels to prepare for a detection. It also addresses how to identify and report a suspected case.

Additionally, those visiting the site can learn more about the sterile insect technique, the only proven method of eradication of the parasite. More information on the broader efforts to strengthen national readiness, details about current sterile fly production in Panama and the progress being made toward developing new sterile fly production facilities, such as the one in South Texas, can be found on the site as well.

The Texas Screwworm Coalition is a joint initiative comprised of 13 livestock, wildlife and landowner groups including the Independent Cattlemen’s Association of Texas, Livestock Marketing Association of Texas, South Texans’ Property Rights Association, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Association of Dairymen, Texas Beef Council, Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Texas Farm Bureau, Texas Pork Producers Association, Texas Poultry Federation, Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Association and Texas Wildlife Association.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture-Division of Animal Health is actively collaborating with other states, including Texas, and USDA to prepare for and address the potential threat of NWS.