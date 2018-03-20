Salina, KS

New Scout Executive Takes Salina-Based Council

Todd PittengerMarch 20, 2018

A new leader is now in charge of the Salina-based Coronado Area Council Boy Scout Council.

According to the organization, Kyle Smith as the new Scout Executive of the Coronado Area Council.

Smith began his Scouting career as a District Executive at the Longhorn Council in Ft Worth, TX. He moved on to become a Senior District Executive with the Pikes Peak Council in Colorado Springs. He was promoted to Field Director and on to Director of Field Service in the Montana Council.

Smith is an Eagle Scout who enjoys fly fishing, watching his favorite sports teams with his wife, and occasionally plays golf. He and his wife, Brandi, have 2 children.

Smith takes over for Wendy Shaw, who was the first woman to lead the organization.  Shaw is the new Membership Growth Group Director for the Trail of Tears District Middle Tennessee Council in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

 

 

