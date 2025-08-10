New School Year Set to Start

Summer vacation is coming to an end for Salina USD 305. Teachers in the District are already back in the classroom. Later this week students will join them.

According to the District, Wednesday, Aug. 13th, is the first day of the 2025-26 school year for Salina Public Schools’ students in:

Grades 1-5 (Pre-K and K conferences by appointment)

Grades 6 and 9 (No school Grades 7, 8, 10, 11, 12)

Bus transportation will begin on August 13. All grades (Pre-K–12) attend on Aug. 18.

Elementary Schools

Elementary students, Grades 1-5, will attend a full day on Aug. 13. Regular elementary school hours for the 2025-26 school year are 8:25 a.m. – 3:35 p.m.

Pre-K and Kindergarten conferences will be held by appointment on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14. Kindergarten students will attend school on Aug. 15 and Pre-K students will attend school on Aug. 18.

Middle Schools Orientation

Orientation for Lakewood (LMS) and South (SMS) middle schools’ sixth grade students will be Wednesday, Aug. 13, 7:45 a.m. – 2:55 p.m. Lunch will be served. Students will meet teachers, staff, classmates, tour their school building and learn about school culture and expectations.

All middle school students at LMS and SMS, including seventh and eighth graders, will attend Thurs., Aug. 14. Regular middle school hours for the 2025-26 school year are 7:45 a.m. – 2:55 p.m.

High Schools Orientation

Orientation for Central (CHS) and South (SHS) high schools’ freshmen and new students will be Wednesday, Aug. 13, 7:45 a.m. – 2:55 p.m. Lunch will be served.

All high school students at CHS and SHS, including sophomores, juniors and seniors, will attend Thurs., Aug. 14. Regular high school hours for the 2025-26 school year are 7:45 a.m. – 2:55 p.m.

When students head back to class the enforcement of the reduced speed school zones in Salina will resume. Drivers are encouraged to be additionally aware of children, school buses, the school zones around schools, and the reduced speed limits.

Kansas law states that when a school bus stop arm is extended and the flashing lights on the bus have been activated, vehicles traveling in both directions must come to a complete stop. Kansas law also states that vehicles must stop and yield to pedestrians in marked crosswalks.

Motorists are encouraged to practice extra caution when traveling in the reduced-speed school zone sign locations.